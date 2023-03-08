Poets&Quants for Undergrads Once Again Names TCNJ a Best Undergraduate Business School

The College of New Jersey School of Business ranked 59th in Poets&Quants for Undergrads‘ 2023 Best Undergraduate Business Schools ranking report. Poets&Quants for Undergrads is considered the most comprehensive assessment of undergraduate business programs. This year, the study ranked the top 93 business programs based on three equally-weighted categories of admissions standards, academic experience, and career outcomes. For the first time, diversity data in the admissions standards were included in the calculations. In order to qualify for ranking, schools must meet a 10% survey response rate from alumni data. “The needs of business are constantly evolving and students are demanding that schools respond,” said Nathan Allen, Project Manager, Poets&Quants for Undergrads. “We are pleased to enhance the value of our ranking this year by including diversity data to help our readers find the right fit.”

Alumni are surveyed on faculty availability, extracurricular opportunities, and accessibility of the alumni network. Learn more about the 2023 methodology here. “We are so grateful to our alumni who clearly demonstrate how proud they are of their experiences at the School of Business and TCNJ,” said Kathryn Jervis, Dean, School of Business. “The accolades to their alma mater come from the fine faculty and staff who are so dedicated to the students. The quality of the education we offer and the caring of our faculty and staff are truly reflected in the success of our graduates. We are proud of our ranking in the top 100 again this year!”