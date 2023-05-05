Top TCNJ Business Students Recognized by State

Each Spring, the New Jersey Collegiate Business Administration Association Honor Society, established by the deans of the colleges of business at our two-year and four-year colleges in New Jersey, recognizes the very highest academic achievement of undergraduate students pursuing their studies in the field of business, inducting the top 1% of students at their respective collegiate institutions. This year, three TCNJ students were inducted on Friday, May 5, at Rutgers University. Congratulations to TCNJ students Gianna Catalano, Justin Cooper, and Sophia Musienko.