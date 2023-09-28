Two events, one great day!

Yesterday, the School of Business hosted an Employer’s Breakfast and an Alumni Event, all in one day!

For the first time in 5 years, Interim Dean, Tammy Dieterich welcomed 17 employers from 15 different companies, students, and faculty to the Employers Breakfast. The breakfast creates an opportunity for employers, faculty, and students to discuss the School of Business curriculum, program offerings, MBA/Graduate offerings, and our graduates and employers’ needs. Twelve faculty members, the MBA Director, 16 undergraduate students, and 2 MBA students also participated in a great morning of discussion and networking.

In the evening, the School of Business was joined by the Office of Development in hosting an Alumni Event at Old Hights Brewing Company in Hightstown, NJ, where one of the owners is a School of Business alumni.