TCNJ School of Business Commencement 2024

May 16, 2024, began two days of celebration as TCNJ kicked off their 168th Commencement Ceremonies. The School of Business ceremony was held Thursday evening, graduating 351 graduates.

TCNJ Interim President, Dr. Michael Bernstein, began the evening with words of encouragement for the graduates. Dr. Bernstein shared four commitments for the graduates to make to themselves, “Live in the present. If you only hold on to the past and obsessively dream about the future, you will miss the opportunities of today. Accept diversity. Acknowledge that problems are a misfortune only if you think of them that way. Feel gratitude. Rejoice in the things you have; do not mourn for the things you lack. And, most of all, love unconditionally. To be devoted to others without reservations brings the greatest happiness of all.”

For Dean Tammy Dieterich, this was her 15th Commencement Ceremony at TCNJ, and her first as Interim Dean. She applauded the graduates on their excellent reputation of being hardworking, curious, and confident but humble – invaluable traits of “better listeners, better learners, and better leaders.”

The 2024 student speaker, Amanda Zelevansky, transferred to TCNJ in 2022 to pursue a Management major (Human Resources track). She made an impact at TCNJ through working in the Human Resource Department, serving on the School of Business DEI Committee, conducting research with a business faculty member, and serving as the Health & Wellness Chair for the world’s oldest business fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi. As she closed her speech, Amanda quoted American businessman Zig Zigler sharing, “There are 3 C’s in life: choices, chances, and changes.” She added, “You must make the choice to take a chance if you want anything in life to change. May you all have the pleasure to wake up every day and continue to see the possibilities that lie ahead as you leave your Lion footprints on the world!”

Congratulations to all the TCNJ School of Business graduates! We look forward to welcoming you back as alumni.