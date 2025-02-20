Gavin Farber Presents at NYU

On February 13, 2025, Gavin Farber, Coordinator for Undergraduate Advising, presented at NYU’s Academic Advising Pre-Conference Institute. This institute offers a focused opportunity for professional development in academic advising, bringing together experts and practitioners for meaningful discussions and learning. Approximately 240 professionals from across the country attended this year’s event. The theme was “Shared Success: Building a Culture of Academic Advisor and Student Flourishing.”

Gavin’s presentation, “The Real Sustainable Careers of Academic Advising: Building the Next Generation of Student Success Practitioners”, focused on the overall retention of academic advising professionals. It reviewed the roles of these professionals as both student advocates and educational policy and protocol interpreters. He engaged in discussions with participants on the benefits and challenges faced in the field and offered suggestions on how to overcome setbacks and find renewed passion. Gavin’s presentation was engaging and well received by all who attended.