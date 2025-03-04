The College of New Jersey Logo

2025 Mayo Business Plan Competition Finalists Announced

The final three teams competing in the 2025 Mayo Business Plan Competition have been selected. A top prize of $30,000 will be awarded to the winning team with prizes of $20,000 and $10,000 for second and third-place teams.

Open to the public, the live finals will be held on March 26, 2025, at 5:00 pm, in Mayo Concert Hall. If you are unable to make it to campus, you may view it on Zoom.

The three teams are:

Team Confio Group Photo

Confi/o

  • Rebecca Kimmick, Senior, Electrical Engineering major
  • Jasmine Ocasio, Senior, Computer Engineering major
  • Chris Toala, Senior, Computer Engineering major
  • Shawn Kushner, Senior, Computer Engineering major

Confi/o is an innovative technology company revolutionizing prototyping for startups and small businesses. By offering a modular Printed Circuit Board (PCB) integrated with an intuitive smartphone application, Confi/o eliminates the financial and technical barriers traditionally associated with hardware development. Focusing on affordability, sustainability, and ease of use, Confi/o enables businesses to rapidly prototype and iterate their ideas without requiring coding expertise. Utilizing Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cloud-based data storage, Confi/o delivers a seamless, energy-efficient solution tailored to the needs of modern tech developers.

Team All In One Photo

Juniper

  • Yasaman Galer, Senior, Biology major
  • Isha Patwardhan, Junior Biology
  • Livia Minaides, Sophomore, Marketing

Juniper is dedicated to creating a platform that simplifies patient documentation and billing to benefit patients and healthcare professionals. Juniper combines a real-time audio transcription tool that automatically transcribes consultations, selects correct billing codes, and updates patient records, all in one place, saving time for all parties. For patients, it’s an easy-to-use app to track their health, schedule appointments, and communicate directly with their providers.

Team Node Photo

NODE

  • Thvisha Masireddy, Junior, Early Childhood Education – iSTEM
  • Laasya Seelam, Junior, Biomedical Engineering
  • Akshita Anupam, Junior, Chemistry

NODE is an innovative ed-tech platform dedicated to improving communication within the educational ecosystem. By providing a secure, user-friendly solution, NODE fosters collaboration between schools, families, and healthcare providers to support student success. With a focus on affordability, efficiency, and data security, NODE aims to bridge communication gaps and streamline information sharing in education.

Contact

Business Building, Room 114

The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628
609.771.3064

business@tcnj.edu
business@tcnj.edu

