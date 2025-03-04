2025 Mayo Business Plan Competition Finalists Announced

The final three teams competing in the 2025 Mayo Business Plan Competition have been selected. A top prize of $30,000 will be awarded to the winning team with prizes of $20,000 and $10,000 for second and third-place teams.

Open to the public, the live finals will be held on March 26, 2025, at 5:00 pm, in Mayo Concert Hall. If you are unable to make it to campus, you may view it on Zoom.

The three teams are:

Confi/o

Rebecca Kimmick, Senior, Electrical Engineering major

Jasmine Ocasio, Senior, Computer Engineering major

Chris Toala, Senior, Computer Engineering major

Shawn Kushner, Senior, Computer Engineering major

Confi/o is an innovative technology company revolutionizing prototyping for startups and small businesses. By offering a modular Printed Circuit Board (PCB) integrated with an intuitive smartphone application, Confi/o eliminates the financial and technical barriers traditionally associated with hardware development. Focusing on affordability, sustainability, and ease of use, Confi/o enables businesses to rapidly prototype and iterate their ideas without requiring coding expertise. Utilizing Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cloud-based data storage, Confi/o delivers a seamless, energy-efficient solution tailored to the needs of modern tech developers.

Juniper

Yasaman Galer, Senior, Biology major

Isha Patwardhan, Junior Biology

Livia Minaides, Sophomore, Marketing

Juniper is dedicated to creating a platform that simplifies patient documentation and billing to benefit patients and healthcare professionals. Juniper combines a real-time audio transcription tool that automatically transcribes consultations, selects correct billing codes, and updates patient records, all in one place, saving time for all parties. For patients, it’s an easy-to-use app to track their health, schedule appointments, and communicate directly with their providers.

NODE

Thvisha Masireddy, Junior, Early Childhood Education – iSTEM

Laasya Seelam, Junior, Biomedical Engineering

Akshita Anupam, Junior, Chemistry

NODE is an innovative ed-tech platform dedicated to improving communication within the educational ecosystem. By providing a secure, user-friendly solution, NODE fosters collaboration between schools, families, and healthcare providers to support student success. With a focus on affordability, efficiency, and data security, NODE aims to bridge communication gaps and streamline information sharing in education.