On April 29, 2025, TCNJ held the 28th Annual Celebration of Student Achievement (COSA). COSA is a showcase for student scholarly and creative work. Students presented their work in the form of papers, posters, performances, panels, and other forms of scholarly or creative activity.

Twenty-nine (29) School of Business students, from all majors, presented their work in various formats. The topics ranged from “Agentic AI in Finance” to “The Effects of Evictions on Rental Affordability” and “Microaggressions, Bias & Work”. These presentations are a culmination of a year-long project for each of the students.

Congratulations to all of our students on a job well done!