Celebration of Student Achievement
On April 29, 2025, TCNJ held the 28th Annual Celebration of Student Achievement (COSA). COSA is a showcase for student scholarly and creative work. Students presented their work in the form of papers, posters, performances, panels, and other forms of scholarly or creative activity.
Twenty-nine (29) School of Business students, from all majors, presented their work in various formats. The topics ranged from “Agentic AI in Finance” to “The Effects of Evictions on Rental Affordability” and “Microaggressions, Bias & Work”. These presentations are a culmination of a year-long project for each of the students.
Congratulations to all of our students on a job well done!
Joseph Abriam, Economics
Lorena Costa, Economics
Michael Byrnes, Accounting & Information Systems
Salvatore Zotti, Finance
Chris DePalma, Economics
Jacob Fabricant, Economics
Karla Fonseca, Economics
Grace Sullivan, Economics
Adreas Dazos, Economics
Kristen Afacan, Tyler Rummel, & Salvatore Zotti, Finance
Kael McCarthy, Accounting & Information Systems
Megan Folina, Management
Kole Doerr-Fredrickson, Marking & IDB
Valerie Heifez, Management
Aine Mickey, Economics
Chloe Popowich, Economics
Robert Burns, Economics
Andrew Aaron, Economics
Amelia Depaolis, Economics
Hailey Goncalves, Management
Will Starr, Economics
Gregory Schiariti, Economics
Joseph Soliwoda-Doan, Julianna Morris, Emma Coffey, & Shreya Aphale, Management
Ryan Thalwitzer, Economics