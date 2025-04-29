The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

Celebration of Student Achievement

On April 29, 2025, TCNJ held the 28th Annual Celebration of Student Achievement (COSA).  COSA is a showcase for student scholarly and creative work. Students presented their work in the form of papers, posters, performances, panels, and other forms of scholarly or creative activity.

Twenty-nine (29) School of Business students, from all majors, presented their work in various formats. The topics ranged from “Agentic AI in Finance” to “The Effects of Evictions on Rental Affordability” and “Microaggressions, Bias & Work”. These presentations are a culmination of a year-long project for each of the students.

Congratulations to all of our students on a job well done!

Contact

School of Business

Business Building, Room 114
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.3064
business@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty & Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices