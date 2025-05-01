2025 Senior Awards Ceremony

Earlier this week, the School of Business held its annual Senior Awards Ceremony. Each year, the faculty of the School of Business recognizes the academic and co-curricular achievements of our graduating seniors.

Full descriptions of all of the awards can be found here.

This year’s award recipients were:

The Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award – Bryana Peralta

Appraisal Economics Excellence in Valuation Award – Jake Wallace

Daniel R. Hall Award – Aine Mickey

Daniel Hall Social Justice Award – Joseph Abriam

Dr. Hossein Nouri Award – Anna Kraszewski

Alyssa Ruggieri ’09 Scholar Award – Cassidy DiSabato

The Beverly Kaye Award – John Craig and Julianna Morris

Accounting Academic Merit Awards – Michael Yanucil III, Shane Harnett, Matthew Smith

Student Leadership Awards Karla Fonseca Sofia Kadire Julianna Morris Evan Caruso Jake Calviello Izak Torrens Christina Pernice Sean Veldran Salvatore Zotti Renee Bernabe Bryana Peralta Arielle Mcleod Briana Anane Shreya Kumar Kayla Paster

Accounting Academic Honors 1st Honors – Michael Yanucil III 2nd Honors – Shane Harnett 3rd Honors – Michael Smith

Economics Academic Honors 1st Honors – Grace Sullivan 2nd Honors – Tharun Chinnasamy 3rd Honors (Tie) – Karla Fonseca & Chloe Popowich

Finance Academic Honors 1st Honors – Andrew Kibalo 2nd Honors – Thomas Devito 3rd Honors – Michael Pressimone

IDB Academic Honors 1st Honors – Alison Zingaro 2nd Honors – Kayla Ripley 3rd Honors – Claire Dodge

Management Academic Honors 1st Honors – John Craig 2nd Honors – Julianna Morris 3rd Honors – Joanna Giustino

Marketing Academic Honors 1st Honors – Cassidy DiSabato 2nd Honors – Evan Caruso 3r Honors – Emma Williams



Also during the ceremony, Beta Gamma Sigma presented their annual faculty awards. These annual faculty awards recognize professors who have made a profound impact on the student body, as voted on by the graduating class in the School of Business. The faculty award recipients were:

Most Inspirational Instructor – Professor Alberto Carbonilla

Most Helpful Advising – Professor John McCarty

The Virginia Dietrich Award for Excellence in Teaching – Catherine Feather

Most Engaging Classroom Environment – Professor Maria Domingo

Congratulations to all the award recipients!