2025 Senior Awards Ceremony

Earlier this week, the School of Business held its annual Senior Awards Ceremony. Each year, the faculty of the School of Business recognizes the academic and co-curricular achievements of our graduating seniors.
Full descriptions of all of the awards can be found here.
This year’s award recipients were:
- The Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award – Bryana Peralta
- Appraisal Economics Excellence in Valuation Award – Jake Wallace
- Daniel R. Hall Award – Aine Mickey
- Daniel Hall Social Justice Award – Joseph Abriam
- Dr. Hossein Nouri Award – Anna Kraszewski
- Alyssa Ruggieri ’09 Scholar Award – Cassidy DiSabato
- The Beverly Kaye Award – John Craig and Julianna Morris
- Accounting Academic Merit Awards – Michael Yanucil III, Shane Harnett, Matthew Smith
- Student Leadership Awards
- Karla Fonseca
- Sofia Kadire
- Julianna Morris
- Evan Caruso
- Jake Calviello
- Izak Torrens
- Christina Pernice
- Sean Veldran
- Salvatore Zotti
- Renee Bernabe
- Bryana Peralta
- Arielle Mcleod
- Briana Anane
- Shreya Kumar
- Kayla Paster
- Accounting Academic Honors
- 1st Honors – Michael Yanucil III
- 2nd Honors – Shane Harnett
- 3rd Honors – Michael Smith
- Economics Academic Honors
- 1st Honors – Grace Sullivan
- 2nd Honors – Tharun Chinnasamy
- 3rd Honors (Tie) – Karla Fonseca & Chloe Popowich
- Finance Academic Honors
- 1st Honors – Andrew Kibalo
- 2nd Honors – Thomas Devito
- 3rd Honors – Michael Pressimone
- IDB Academic Honors
- 1st Honors – Alison Zingaro
- 2nd Honors – Kayla Ripley
- 3rd Honors – Claire Dodge
- Management Academic Honors
- 1st Honors – John Craig
- 2nd Honors – Julianna Morris
- 3rd Honors – Joanna Giustino
- Marketing Academic Honors
- 1st Honors – Cassidy DiSabato
- 2nd Honors – Evan Caruso
- 3r Honors – Emma Williams
Also during the ceremony, Beta Gamma Sigma presented their annual faculty awards. These annual faculty awards recognize professors who have made a profound impact on the student body, as voted on by the graduating class in the School of Business. The faculty award recipients were:
- Most Inspirational Instructor – Professor Alberto Carbonilla
- Most Helpful Advising – Professor John McCarty
- The Virginia Dietrich Award for Excellence in Teaching – Catherine Feather
- Most Engaging Classroom Environment – Professor Maria Domingo
Congratulations to all the award recipients!