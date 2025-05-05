TCNJ School of Business Students Inducted into the NJCBAA Honor Society

The New Jersey Collegiate Business Administration Association (NJCBAA) is a statewide honor society that recognizes outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate business students in New Jersey. It specifically recognizes the top 1% of students pursuing business degrees at two- and four-year colleges, who have completed at least 70% of their degree requirements.

This year, five School of Business students were invited to join the NJCBAA honor society. On May 2, 2025, the students, their families, and Interim Dean Tammy Dieterich attended the induction ceremony at the New Jersey State House in Trenton, which featured TCNJ President Dr. Michael Bernstein as the keynote speaker.

Congratulations to our NJCBAA Honor Society Inductees!

Cassidy DiSabato, Marketing major

Grace Sullivan, Economics major

John Dicostanzo, Finance major

Madison Santore, Marketing major

Megan Esser, Accounting major