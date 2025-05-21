Marc Monseau to Moderate Webinar on “Battling Misinformation in the Age of AI”

As a follow-up to his article, “Setting the Record Straight: How Finland is Fighting Off the Rapid Spread of Misinformation, from Elementary School to Adult Education“, Marc Monseau, Lecturer in the School of Business Marketing Department, is moderating an upcoming webinar, “Battling Misinformation in the Age of AI”, hosted by the American Scandinavian Foundation. This virtual panel will explore Finland’s ground-breaking strides in battling misinformation and disinformation in the media. Finland is ranked first worldwide in media literacy, outpacing other nations in spotting and identifying disinformation and misinformation.

Mikko Salo (Founder, Faktabaari), Aki Saariaho (educator and Faktabaari board member), Kari Kivinen (education expert, Finland), and Minna Aslama Horowitz (instructor/researcher, University of Helsinki and Faktabaari board member) will be joined by moderator and journalist Marc Monseau to discuss how Finland encourages critical thinking skills to encourage appropriate use of media — including new communication technologies (like AI) — through a holistic educational approach that provides resiliency in the face of the onslaught of misinformation & disinformation.

The webinar will be held on May 28, 2025, at 11:00 am EST. If you are interested in attending this webinar, click here to register.