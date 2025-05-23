TCNJ School of Business Commencement 2025

On May 22nd, approximately 360 of the 411 members of the 2025 School of Business graduating class showed up to celebrate 4 years of accomplishments! Rain couldn’t diminish the joy and celebration they and their families felt as they celebrated the culmination of their hard work!

The ceremony began with President Michael Bernstein, who kept a promise he made to marketing graduate, Michael Lopez, to congratulate him and all the Michaels in the graduating class.

Interim Dean Tammy Dieterich gave her final commencement address as a member of the School of Business. She highlighted some of the many accomplishments of the Class of 2025, such as studying abroad, participating in the Mayo Business Plan Competition, being entrepreneurs, serving as TCNJ Ambassadors and Orientation Leaders, and volunteering in the community. Her final words to the graduates were, “It has been an honor to cheer you on through your journey as students, and we are eager to cheer you on now as alumni. Stay in touch, and please come visit. We can’t wait to see your impact on the world.”

The graduating class was then addressed by two student speakers, a first for the School of Business. Daniel Mendoza Rangel, a finance major, addressed the class first. He shared how he moved to this country from Mexico “to an unknown city, with unknown people, and a completely different culture.” He shared their stories, highlighting their resilience and triumphs. In his parting words of advice to the class, he said, “Don’t just walk into your next chapter, own it. Don’t wait for someone to tell you you’re worthy, know it. Before the world believes in you… You’ve gotta believe in yourself.” Finally, Daniel thanked his family for their love and support, “Muchas gracias mamá, muchas gracias papá, muchas gracias Erick, sin ustedes no hubiera sido posible, este logro también es de ustedes. Gracias por nunca soltarme la mano. Gracias a mi familia que vino hoy. Los amo a todos.”

Cassidy DiSabato, marketing major, came to the podium next. She recounted coming to TCNJ and the first time she entered Packer Hall, “I remember walking into Packer Hall as a freshman, heading to my locker room for the very first time, and seeing the quote on the hallway wall: The strength of the pride is in the lion, the strength of the lion is in the pride.” That quote stuck with her over the years. She shared her appreciation for the faculty from the School of Business and celebrated all they had done to get them where they are today. Cassidy told the class that things will change, “and that’s okay. Talking to your best friend might mean a Facetime call instead of a walk across the hallway. Your favorite professor might be succeeded by a mentor who doesn’t hold scheduled office hours. You might find yourself putting in extra hours at work instead of studying late at the library.” As she closed her speech, congratulating her fellow graduates, Cassidy reminded them, “Always remember, our strength is in our pride, and our pride is forever in us.”

Congratulations to the Class of 2025! In the words of Interim Dean Tammy Dieterich, “Give back when you can, and of course, when a future TCNJ undergraduate or fellow alumni reaches out to you on LinkedIn, be there for each other.”