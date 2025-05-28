What’s next for the Class of 2025?

They’ve turned their tassels and snapped their selfies. Now, the real world is calling for the Class of 2025 — and they’re ready to answer. With diplomas in their hands and big dreams ahead, here’s a look at what some of TCNJ’s freshly minted grads are up to next (in no particular order):

Jared Williams, political science

He’s heading to NYU Law on a full scholarship.

Chloe Popowich, economics

She’ll continue in the MPP program at TCNJ while serving as a legislative aide for New Jersey Assemblywoman Rosy Bagolie.

Karlie Sambade, art and art education

She’s heading to Monmouth University for a master’s degree in school counseling.

Corinne Coakley, English

She’ll head to the Summer Writers’ Workshop at the University of Iowa.

Joe Petrecca, computer science

He’s off to a PhD in computational mathematics, science, and engineering at Michigan State University.

Madelyn Harvey, mechanical engineering

She’ll be a mechanical engineer at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division.

Michael Sateary, finance

He’s heading to Johnson&Johnson to work in its corporate treasury department.

Shreya Kumar, business

She’s off to BlackRock as a financial analyst.

Claire Engebreth, computer science

She had a summer internship at AT&T last year and is returning there as a cybersecurity analyst after graduation.

Caroline O’Rourke, biology

She’s heading to the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine for a VMD/PhD program.

Quincy James, nursing

He’s on his way to the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam as part of the Navy Nurse Corps.

Michael Polania, physics

He’s headed to the City University of New York for a master’s in astrophysics.

Leah Macaulay, communication studies

She’ll join Cintas Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, as a management trainee this August.

Emalina Ascenzo, music and psychology

She’ll pursue a master’s degree in school psychology from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Logan Hinds, technology and engineering education

He’ll be working at Northern Valley Regional High School as a technology and engineering teacher.

Megan Brady, elementary education and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies

She received three tenure-track teaching offers in Bergen County, and will be a 2nd grade teacher at Dorchester Elementary School in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, in the fall.

Zachary Steffens, biomedical engineering

He’ll be working at VectraCor as a product quality engineer.

Bianca Nicolescu, mathematics secondary education

She’s heading to Columbia University for a master’s degree in mathematics education.

Zach Hochheiser, civil engineering

He’s working as a structural engineer at Dewberry.

Katherine Colon, nursing

She’ll begin her nursing career in the med-surg unit at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in Hamilton, New Jersey.

Joe Soliwoda-Doan, psychology

He’s heading to NYC where he’ll start as a project management intern at IPG Health, a global health marketing agency.

James Romaine, criminology

Cadet Romaine, a member of TCNJ’s ROTC program, will commission as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

Other members of the Class of 2025 will go to work for one of these companies:

Boswell Engineering, Ingersoll Rand, MJH Life Sciences, New Jersey Department of Transportation, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Pflaumer Brothers, United States Navy, The Valley Hospital, Whiting-Turner Contracting Company.

… or attend one of these grad schools:

Columbia University, Kean University, Montclair State University, Monmouth University, Northeastern University, Purdue University, The College of New Jersey, Tufts University, University of Delaware, University of Virginia, Villanova University, William Paterson University.

Congratulations to all of our graduates. We look forward to following your success!