School of Business Student & Faculty Member to Present Paper at the 2025 EURAM Conference in Florence, Italy!

Kate Siedelhofer, senior Economics major, and Linghui Tang, Professor of Economics, will be presenting their paper, “From Target to Implementation: A Systematic Evaluation of Green Policies and Renewable Energy in Electricity Generation,” at the European Academy of Management Conference in Florence, Italy, on June 24, 2025. They will present their research findings in the competitive paper session, where the session chair and other presenters are from schools all over Europe.

This paper utilizes longitudinal data to estimate the dynamic impact and the optimal mix of green policies on renewable energy (RE) generated electricity in developed and developing countries from 2010 to 2022. It also explores how the green policies interact with trade and domestic subsidies on fossil fuels. National RE targets and strategies combined with long-term incentives to RE producers, such as feed-in tariffs, were the most effective green policy around the world. However, import restrictions on fossil fuels could lower the impact of regulatory and financing support policy for RE-generated electricity in the short run. Meanwhile, green financing through green bonds increased RE-generated electricity in both developed and developing countries. Therefore, a balanced approach that combines government interventions with market forces is necessary for a sustainable energy transition.

Dr. Tang became interested in this topic after she started teaching the Managerial Economics MBA course and organized the annual symposium on Sustainability and Inclusive Growth in New Jersey. at TCNJ in 2020. She presented the first draft of this paper at the 32nd Annual GASI conference at Ewha University in Seoul, South Korea, in 2024. In spring 2024, Kate approached Dr. Tang for research opportunities after she took her ECO231- Applied Business Statistics. Dr. Tang hired Kate as a Research Assistant in fall 2024. Kate Identified and categorized green policy initiatives from developing countries, and wrote the section to explain green policies around the world. The rest is, as they say, history!