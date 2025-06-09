The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

TCNJ adds sports management and communications minor

TCNJ adds sports management and communications minor

The College of New Jersey’s School of Business has recently added a minor in Sports Management and Communications to its academic offerings. 

“The business of sports is a fast-paced, ever-evolving $490 billion industry,” said Brenda Ghitulescu, chair of the Management Department. “The growth and development of sports will continue to expand and play a key role in the culture and well-being of society.”

Business and non-business majors alike may now complement their education with this new minor, which also includes partnership from the Schools of Arts & Communication, Humanities & Social Sciences, and Nursing & Health Sciences.

The minor will prepare students to pursue job opportunities in competitive fields such as sports marketing, sports agencies, sales, general management, external relations, community relations, broadcasting, coaching, recruiting, intercollegiate athletics, and data analytics.

To kick off the new minor, TCNJ is sponsoring a Sports Management Networking Night at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark, home of the Trenton Thunder, on July 21. High school students, college students, and recent graduates are invited to go behind the scenes in the sports management industry with a panel of leaders from the Thunder Organization, such as Team President Jeff Hurley and General Manager Jon Bodnar. 

For more information, please visit the program’s website.

— Luke Sacks

Contact

School of Business

Business Building, Room 114
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.3064
business@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty & Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices