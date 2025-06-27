The College of New Jersey Logo

Professor Tang and Student Present Research on Green Energy Policy at Prestigious EURAM Conference

On June 24, 2025, at the European Academy of Management (EURAM) Conference in Florence, Italy, Professor Linghui Tang and senior Economics major Kate Siedelhofer presented their co-authored research paper, “From Target to Implementation: A Systematic Evaluation of Green Policies and Renewable Energy in Electricity Generation.”

Their paper was featured during a competitive session alongside presenters from universities across Europe. Selection for oral presentation at EURAM is highly competitive: submitted papers undergo a rigorous double-blind peer review by field experts, with the final decisions made by the Scientific Programme Committee. This year, Professor Tang and Kate’s research was chosen from over 3,000 submissions.

The EURAM annual conference is a leading event in the field of management and organizational studies. Drawing approximately 2,000 delegates each year, it serves as a hub for sharing new research, fostering international collaboration, and addressing pressing global challenges in management.

