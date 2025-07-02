Dr. Sunita Ahlawat Appointed Interim Dean of the School of Business

Following a comprehensive nomination and interview process conducted in collaboration with incoming Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Margo DelliCarpini, as well as faculty and dean colleagues, it was announced on June 3, 2025, that Dr. Sunita Ahlawat has been appointed Interim Dean of the School of Business at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ), effective July 1, 2025. She will serve a one-year term in this role.

“It is an honor to step into the role of interim dean at a school I’ve been proud to call home for the past 23 years,” said Dr. Ahlawat. “Having served as a faculty member and department chair, I’ve seen firsthand the dedication of our students, faculty, and staff. I look forward to working with our community to advance academic excellence and real-world impact in business education.”

In her announcement to the campus community, Interim Provost Suzanne McCotter praised Dr. Ahlawat’s leadership and scholarly contributions. “Dr. Ahlawat has contributed significantly to faculty governance through service on college-wide committees,” said McCotter. “She teaches across the accounting curriculum and focuses her research on decision-making in accounting and audit practice, particularly in the context of regulatory frameworks.”

Dr. Ahlawat joined TCNJ’s School of Business in 2002. She received tenure in 2006 and was promoted to full professor in 2015. Most recently, she has served as Chair of the Department of Accounting, a role she also held from 2010 to 2016.

A respected scholar and educator, Dr. Ahlawat holds an MBA from the University of Massachusetts and a Ph.D. in Accounting from Penn State University. Prior to joining TCNJ, she was a faculty member at Rutgers University. Her research has appeared in leading academic journals, including Banking and Finance Review, Journal of Business and Accounting, and American Journal of Business Research. She is also a recipient of a Fulbright teaching and research fellowship to University College Dublin.

During the spring semester, Interim Provost McCotter announced that Tammy Dieterich will assume the role of Vice Provost for Academic Engagement beginning July 1, 2025. Tammy served as the Assistant Dean for the School of Business for 15 years, and as the Interim Dean for the last 2 years.

Please join us in congratulating Tammy Dieterich on her new position and in warmly welcoming Dr. Sunita Ahlawat as Interim Dean of the School of Business!