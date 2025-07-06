Stephen Tomkiel Named Assistant Dean of the School of Business at TCNJ

The College of New Jersey is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Tomkiel as the new Assistant Dean for the School of Business, effective July 1, 2025. In this role, Mr. Tomkiel will work closely with Department Chairs to analyze enrollment trends and plan course schedules; oversee the School’s Alumni Mentoring Program; support the recruitment, hiring, and mentoring of faculty; manage the tenure and reappointment review process; collect and report data for AACSB accreditation; and direct daily operations within the School of Business.

“It has been an immense privilege to collaborate with and learn from the exceptional faculty, staff, and students in TCNJ’s School of Business since joining the Dean’s Office three years ago,” said Tomkiel. “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue supporting the School as Assistant Dean and to continue pursuing scholarly and professional growth as part of the TCNJ community.”

Mr. Tomkiel has been a member of the TCNJ community since 2014, previously serving as a Senior Admissions Counselor, Slate Implementation Captain, and, since 2022, as MBA Director for the School of Business. He holds a BA in English and International Relations from the University of Delaware and an MA in English Language and Literature from TCNJ. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in Higher Education Leadership at Rowan University, with dissertation research focused on the experiences of low-income students applying to graduate programs.

During his tenure as MBA Director, Tomkiel has played a pivotal role in expanding the School of Business’s graduate offerings. He has worked in close collaboration with faculty and department leadership to develop new programs—including the MS in Management & Organizations, that launched in Fall 2024—analyzed enrollment trends, created recruitment materials, and forged new external partnerships that strengthen the School’s community and industry connections.

Please join us in congratulating Stephen Tomkiel on his new role as Assistant Dean of the School of Business at TCNJ!