Inside the Game: Trenton Thunder Hosts Sports Management Networking Night in Partnership with TCNJ School of Business

On July 21, 2025, the Trenton Thunder brought the business of sports to life by hosting a Sports Management Networking Night at the ballpark, in partnership with The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) School of Business. The event welcomed local high school and college students, as well as recent graduates, offering them a behind-the-scenes look at careers in the sports industry.

Organized by Spencer Reyes, Ticket Sales Account Representative for the Thunder, the evening featured a dynamic Q&A panel moderated by Thunder personality Paul Devery (also known as “Boomer’s Best Friend”). Students had the chance to hear directly from key leaders within the organization:

The panelists shared personal stories of how they got started in sports, their current roles, and some fun insights. Ben Wolverton, for example, revealed that he began as a camera intern and is now the Marketing Director — despite holding a degree in Television Production rather than Marketing.

Real Talk About Breaking into the Industry

Attendees asked thoughtful questions about internships, day-to-day operations, and career paths. When senior management major Christian Bennet asked about intern roles, Lydia Rios gave a candid response: “It’s not always glamorous. Sometimes you have to walk the dog — but interns do the jobs that help us facilitate everything else.” Jeff Hurley echoed the theme of versatility, sharing, “Everyone here wears many hats. I recently was out pulling the tarp, broke my foot, and still finished the job.” The message was clear: initiative, resilience, and a love for sports matter.

When asked about learning curves, Jon Bodnar reminded students that growth comes from challenges: “We’re not perfect, but we learn from our mistakes. The people we have surrounded ourselves with here are the best at what they do, and we all want to see each other succeed.”

The Power of Networking

Senior management major Ryan Gill asked about business immersion opportunities. The panel emphasized the value of cross-departmental experience and strong connections. Casey Borish shared a story about how a college friend’s tip led to her first game day job with the Phillies — and eventually to a full-time role with the Thunder. “It’s all about making those connections,” she said.

Moderator Paul Devery and Lydia Rios both stressed the importance of asking questions and networking: “Ask questions, ask lots of questions! Talk to people, the more you talk to, the more you get to know, the more connections you make that you can potentially utilize in the future.”

A Night to Remember

The event wrapped up with food, one-on-one conversations between students and panelists, and a chance to enjoy the Trenton Thunder game against the Williamsport Crosscutters from the Prime Point Club Executive Box.

For students interested in breaking into the sports industry, the evening was a rare and valuable chance to learn, connect, and envision their future — from the heart of the ballpark.