The School of Business Celebrates the Class of 2025 Graduate Business Students

This past Saturday, the School of Business Administration came together with faculty, family, and friends to celebrate the accomplishments of the 27 outstanding members of the Graduate Business Class of 2025!

Assistant Dean Stephen Tomkiel kicked off the celebration by expressing his admiration for the unique strengths and accomplishments of this outstanding group of graduates. Interim Dean Dr. Sunita Ahlawat gave heartfelt congratulations to the graduates, recognizing their hard work and perseverance. Katy Robinson, selected by her peers and one of six graduating with a perfect 4.0 GPA, delivered an inspiring celebratory address.

Academic Honors

Top Academic Honors in Business Analytics were awarded to Dominic Rica. In the Strategy, Innovation, and Leadership concentration, a five-way tie recognized exceptional academic achievement by Benjamin Amon, Emma Friedlander, Christopher Larthey, Raj Manimaran, and Katy Robinson.

Class Awards

Adding a bit of fun to the celebration, the following lighthearted class awards were presented:

Best Class Presenter – Katie Miller

– Katie Miller Best Discussion Facilitator – Kay Potucek

– Kay Potucek Best Paper Author – Dana Wilson

– Dana Wilson Best Shoulder to Cry On – Kathy Robinson

– Kathy Robinson Best Team Contributor – Rajashekar Manimaran

– Rajashekar Manimaran Most Likely to Put Memes in the Zoom Chat – Katy Robinson

As these graduates embark on the next chapter of their journeys, we wish them continued success and fulfillment. We know they will remain connected to the TCNJ community as proud, engaged alumni—confidently moving forward and shaping the future.