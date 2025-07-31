Conor Campbell ’27 champions youth soccer access in Trenton

As the U.S. hosts global soccer events like the FIFA Club World Cup and prepares for the 2026 World Cup, Conor Campbell ’27 is focused on making sure the beautiful game is accessible right in his own backyard.

Campbell, a Bonner Community Scholar at TCNJ, is working to break down the cost barriers that can often keep kids in Trenton from playing organized soccer. This past spring, he helped launch a league for students from the city’s six intermediate schools in partnership with Academic Sports Academy, an afterschool program that offers tutoring, recreational sports, and enrichment programs for low-income students.

“‘Pay-to-play’ has made soccer inaccessible for many lower-income families,” Campbell says. “We’re trying to change that.”

Through partnerships with MLS GO (Major League Soccer’s recreational youth program), Campbell secured replica uniforms, soccer balls, and help with coaching and logistics. Adidas stepped in with cleats and shin guards. Even Arby’s joined the effort, providing food for the league’s kickoff event in late April.

Games were held in June at Trenton Central High School, and now Campbell’s thinking even bigger. With New Jersey set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands next summer, he’s hoping to give the Trenton youth players a chance to be part of the action.

“My dream is to get tickets for the kids and their families, and for them to escort players onto the pitch during the national anthem,” says the economics major, who is currently interning at ConnectOne Bank. “It would shine a light on a real issue: making sure soccer is accessible for everyone.”

His efforts reflect the spirit of #WeAre26, FIFA’s campaign to highlight the inclusivity and diversity of the upcoming international tournament, and align with MLS GO’s mission to expand access to the sport through community-based leagues like the one in Trenton.

And Campbell’s commitment to youth sports in the community hasn’t gone unnoticed. Last summer, he received the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award at the ESPYs for his work with the Academic Sports Academy, founded by former NBA player and college alum Greg Grant ’89. TCNJ Bonner Scholars like Campbell staff the academy, helping to keep costs low.

Some of the ESPY award funding has already been funneled back into the Trenton soccer program. Campbell hopes the rest can help launch other extracurricular sports opportunities across the capital city.

“My goal is to create opportunities for these kids,” he says. “You just need one person to say ‘yes’ to make a big difference.”

— Patricia Alex