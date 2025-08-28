The College of New Jersey Logo

Dr. Brenda Ghitulescu Honored at Annual AOM Conference in Copenhagen!

Congratulations to Dr. Brenda Ghitulescu, Chair of the Management Department, on receiving the Outstanding Reviewer Award from the Academy of Management’s (AOM) Managerial and Organizational Cognition (MOC) Division at the AOM Conference in Copenhagen!

This award recognizes reviewers who demonstrate excellence in providing thoughtful, timely, and constructive feedback on papers and symposium proposals. By honoring outstanding reviewers, the Academy of Management highlights the vital role of peer review in advancing high-quality, rigorous scholarship and strengthening the global research community.

We are proud to celebrate Dr. Ghitulescu’s contributions to the field and her dedication to supporting the work of fellow scholars.

Congratulations, Dr. Ghitulescu!

 

Contact

School of Business

Business Building, Room 114
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.3064
business@tcnj.edu

