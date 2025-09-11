2025 Welcome Back Celebration & BUS099 Networking Fair

On Tuesday, September 9, the School of Business welcomed more than 300 students to the annual Welcome Back Celebration and BUS099 Networking Fair. The event provided students with the opportunity to connect with representatives from 19 School of Business student organizations, explore campus resources, and enjoy an afternoon of community and celebration.

Attendees had the chance to meet with representatives from the Career Center, Center for Student Success, Leadership Development, Study Abroad, and the School of Business Graduate Programs, while also networking with student leaders. Freshman enrolled in BUS099 were encouraged to participate as part of their course experience, helping them step outside their comfort zones and begin building connections within the School of Business.

In addition to networking, students enjoyed activities such as cornhole, Jenga, and the always-popular “Guess How Many Gumballs” contest. Congratulations to Rebeca Tapia ’27, junior accounting major, who won with a guess of 356—just four away from the correct answer of 360!

The celebration was a wonderful way to kick off the semester, bringing students together to learn, connect, and engage in the School of Business community.