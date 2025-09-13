Phillies College Series: Exploring Careers in the Business of Baseball

Each fall, the Philadelphia Phillies host the Phillies College Series, an exclusive opportunity for college students, recent graduates, professors, and parents to explore the business side of baseball. Held at Citizens Bank Park, these pregame events feature Phillies executives and Major League guests who share their expertise across a variety of career fields.

Since its creation in 2004 by Deborah Rinaldi ’95, Phillies Manager of Communications and proud School of Business alumna, the College Series has introduced students to career paths in sports through themed sessions such as The Business of Sports, Sports Management & Hospitality Night, Finance & Accounting Night, Business Analytics Night, and Legal & Human Resources Night.

Deborah has always encouraged students to approach their careers with energy and openness: “Think out of the box, dream big, and go for it. You never know what lies ahead and where your hard work and experiences will take you. And—network! It’s so important. Finally, give back to your community. If you have a chance to help someone who needs it, do so. For me, these opportunities have been the most rewarding in my career.”

On September 11, 2025, School of Business students Julia Goldovsky, Emily Panagi, and Katherine Hager put Deborah’s advice into practice by attending Finance & Accounting Night. Julia reflected on the experience: “We had an amazing time attending the Phillies College Series Accounting & Finance Night! The event offered networking opportunities and the chance to hear directly from professionals working in accounting and finance at the Phillies. It was fascinating to learn about their career journeys, how they ended up with the Phillies, and to gain insight into their roles and responsibilities within the organization.”

We are grateful to alumni like Deborah who create meaningful opportunities for our students to learn, grow, and expand their horizons beyond the classroom.