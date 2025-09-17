Students Visit School of Business Alumni at Genmab

Anthony Pagano, a 1999 accounting alumnus and Chief Financial Officer of Genmab, recently welcomed a group of 30 business, engineering, and science students to the company’s headquarters. Genmab is an international biotechnology leader specializing in antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases.

During the visit, students heard directly from senior leaders including Anthony Pagano (CFO), Mark Peters (Senior Director of Patient Advocacy & Professional Relations), and Hisham Hamadeh (Senior Vice President, Global Head of Data, Digital & AI). The program also featured a young professional panel and a tour of Genmab’s labs—an experience students described as both eye-opening and inspiring.

The trip was organized by Laura Smith, Interim Associate Vice President for Development at TCNJ, who shared: “Genmab truly went above and beyond to create a meaningful and memorable day for our students. We were especially grateful for the encouragement they gave our students to connect on LinkedIn and continue building relationships.”

We extend our sincere thanks to Anthony Pagano ’99 and the entire Genmab team for providing such a valuable and unforgettable learning opportunity.