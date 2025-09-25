The College of New Jersey Logo

TCNJ School of Business Pickleball Social Brings Together Alumni and Students

We were thrilled to host our 2nd Annual Pickleball Social, which brought together alumni and current students for an evening of networking, fun, and friendly competition. The event was a wonderful opportunity to strengthen connections within our community—on and off the court!

A big congratulations goes to our champions, Patti Foley ’84 and Jack Ford ’29, for taking home the top spot.

We look forward to growing this tradition and making the Pickleball Social bigger and better each year. Thank you to everyone who joined us—we can’t wait to see you back on the courts!

