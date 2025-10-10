29 MBA Students Receive Certification in Their Specializations

On Saturday, September 27th, the Business Graduate Students came together for the first on-campus class sessions of the semester. After the morning class session, 29 MBA students received certificates for their specializations in either Business Analytics or Strategy, Innovation, and Leadership!

Our graduate students are always encouraged to integrate new skills into their work lives as they continue through their academic journey.

Congratulations to our 10 BA students and 19 SIL students on achieving this milestone!