The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

29 MBA Students Receive Certification in Their Specializations

29 MBA Students Receive Certification in Their Specializations

On Saturday, September 27th, the Business Graduate Students came together for the first on-campus class sessions of the semester. After the morning class session, 29 MBA students received certificates for their specializations in either Business Analytics or Strategy, Innovation, and Leadership!

Our graduate students are always encouraged to integrate new skills into their work lives as they continue through their academic journey.

Congratulations to our 10 BA students and 19 SIL students on achieving this milestone!

Contact

School of Business

Business Building, Room 114
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.3064
business@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty & Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices