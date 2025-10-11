The College of New Jersey Logo

Professor Bea Chiang Wins Innovation in Teaching Award!

On October 7, 2025, Professor Bea Chiang, Chair of Accounting at TCNJ, was honored with the Innovation in Teaching Award at the Mid-Atlantic Association of Colleges of Business Administration (MAACBA) Annual Conference hosted by Stockton University.

The award recognizes faculty whose creative approaches to teaching make a meaningful impact on student learning. Nominees are evaluated on their pedagogical innovation, interdisciplinary teaching, and engagement with external partners that enhance real-world learning.

Professor Chiang received the award for her Community-Based Accounting Project, an experiential learning initiative that connects students with local businesses to apply accounting concepts to real-world challenges.
Her students collaborated with five organizations:

  • A T-shirt business for costing and budgeting support

  • A professional singer for website, pricing, and marketing assistance

  • An oil and fuel company for budgeting analysis

  • A real estate firm for cost reduction strategies

  • An investment venture for financial planning insights

Through this project, students gained hands-on experience working with unstructured data, honing their problem-solving and communication skills while making a tangible impact on the community.

Award recipients receive a monetary prize and the opportunity to present their innovative curriculum and its outcomes at the annual MAACBA conference.

Congratulations to Professor Bea Chiang on this well-deserved recognition for her outstanding dedication to teaching innovation and student success!

Contact

School of Business

Business Building, Room 114
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.3064
business@tcnj.edu

