Valuation Boot Camp Brings Real-World Finance Training to School of Business Students

Nearly 40 business students spent the first weekend of October immersed in an intensive two-day Valuation Boot Camp, sponsored by the Finance Department and the School of Business at The College of New Jersey. This two-day intensive program was designed to equip undergraduate business students with practical, hands-on valuation skills that directly complimented their coursework. To be eligible to participate in the Boot Camp, student had to have successfully completed FIN201 and ACC201.

The program was led by alumni and industry experts Max Hill ’21 and Benjamin Cutler ’21, who returned to campus to share their professional expertise through a thoughtfully designed curriculum that combined financial theory, hands-on practice, and real-world application.

A huge thank-you to Max and Benjamin for their time and insight—and to Quiana Starr for her outstanding coordination and support in making the event a success!