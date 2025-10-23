Economics Club Hosts Successful Alumni Networking Night

The TCNJ School of Business Economics Club recently hosted a highly successful Alumni Networking Night, bringing current students together with graduates for candid career insights and professional connection-building. Led by Economics Club President Jennifer Qin, the event attracted approximately 50 students and 11 alumni, creating a dynamic environment for learning and mentorship.

Panel Discussion: Bridging Academia and Industry

The evening kicked off with a robust panel discussion where alumni shared their diverse career paths and professional journeys since graduating from TCNJ. The panel provided students with real-world perspectives on topics like:

Translating Economic Theory into actionable business and policy strategies.

into actionable business and policy strategies. Navigating the Job Market in finance, consulting, and public sector roles.

in finance, consulting, and public sector roles. The Value of the Economics Degree in today’s data-driven professional landscape.

Following the discussion, a dedicated networking session allowed students to connect one-on-one with alumni, gaining personalized advice and expanding their professional circles.

Strong Support from Faculty and Attendees

The event underscored the close-knit TCNJ community, drawing support from four dedicated faculty members: Dr. Alan Chernoff, Dr. Subarna Samanta, Dr. Lynn Tang, and Dr. Donald Vandegrift.

The positive reception from attendees was enthusiastic, validating the hard work of the organizers. As one attendee shared, the event was “amazing, and a big success.”

The School of Business congratulates Jennifer Qin and the entire Economics Club E-Board for organizing such a meaningful and valuable opportunity for our students. Events like this are crucial in connecting our academic community to the professional world.