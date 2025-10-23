Investing in New Jersey’s Future: Students Host Senator Greenstein and Assemblywoman Reynolds-Jackson

The TCNJ School of Business recently partnered with the School of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) to host a dynamic, student-led event, “Investing in New Jersey’s Future.” The forum brought together legislative leaders, faculty, and students to discuss critical issues facing the state, highlighting TCNJ’s commitment to civic engagement and interdisciplinary dialogue.

The event was led by students from both co-sponsoring schools, providing them with invaluable experience in professional moderation and public affairs.

Students who played a leading role in the conversation included:

School of Business: Joseph Pacas, Jennifer Qin, and Cole Montano.

School of Humanities and Social Sciences: Jacquelyn Anderson, Esmeralda Ragalado, and Sarah Kasziba-O'Rahilly.

These students managed the moderated session, introduced the distinguished guests, and facilitated a lively open Q&A period, allowing their peers to directly engage with the lawmakers on topics ranging from economic development to social policy.

The collaborative spirit of the event was formally recognized in the welcome remarks.

Sunita Ahlawat, Interim Dean of the School of Business, opened the session by welcoming those in attendance, and the goal for the evening was to allow the students to, “share their perspectives and learn how policy is shaped and implemented.”

Christopher Fisher, Interim Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, talked about the, “intimate connection between what we do in the Humanities and Social Sciences and the development of New Jersey’s strong economic system, industry, and business practices.”

The forum featured two prominent New Jersey legislators:

Senator Linda Greenstein

Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson

The lawmakers shared insights into their legislative priorities, the role of education in state growth, and how students can contribute to local governance and policy-making after graduation. Their presence underscored the importance of TCNJ graduates in shaping the state’s future workforce and civic environment.

This event serves as a prime example of TCNJ’s dedication to creating spaces where students can bridge academic learning with real-world political and business leadership.