TCNJ School of Business Awarded $50,000 Grant from Santander Bank to Bolster Student Innovation and Experiential Learning

The School of Business is pleased to announce it has received a generous $50,000 grant from Santander Bank to support key initiatives such as scholarships for students, experiential learning programs, and The Center for Innovation and Ethics.

Awarded in fall 2025, the grant will be distributed over two years to fund several critical programs within the School of Business, all designed to enhance the student experience and prepare future business leaders.

Interim Dean Sunita Ahlawat noted, “We are grateful for partners like Santander Bank, whose support empowers our students to learn, lead, and make an impact.”

Santander Bank’s continuous support enables the School of Business to maintain its commitment to academic excellence and to prepare a highly-skilled workforce that will strengthen New Jersey’s economic future.

About The TCNJ School of Business

The TCNJ School of Business is one of the top schools of its class in the region. TCNJ’s School of Business is accredited by AACSB, the accrediting body for the top 10% of Business Schools nationally and internationally, and consistently ranked in Poet & Quant’s top 100 list, taking the #53 spot in 2025. The school currently serves over 1,600 students, or about 20% of TCNJ’s student population. The School of Business is known for facilitating meaningful experiential learning and entrepreneurial development among students.

About Santander Bank

Santander Bank is a leading bank in the U.S., and one of America’s largest retail and commercial banks. What started as a small bank has since expanded into 9 states and is now part of a global network to help Americans prosper. It is recognized for its responsible banking practices, including community support and a focus on sustainability.

Santander Bank believes that helping their clients prosper goes beyond banking services. Santander Bank, N.A. invests in communities throughout the U.S. with a focus on uplifting underserved communities and supporting higher education.