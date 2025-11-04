A Resounding Success: TCNJ School of Business Celebrates 15th Women’s Leadership Summit

The recent TCNJ School of Business Women’s Leadership Summit was a sold-out triumph, marking its 15th anniversary by bringing together over 120 men and women. The attendees represented all phases of professional life, from high school students exploring career paths to late-career professionals seeking to expand their networks and insights.

The impactful day began with inspiring welcome remarks from Dr. Sunita Ahlawat, Interim Dean of the School of Business; Dr. Michael Bernstein, President of TCNJ; and Dr. Margo DelliCarpini, Provost & VP of Academic Affairs at TCNJ.

Our keynote speaker was introduced by Jennifer Silvestrov ’03, President of the TCNJ Alumni Association and one of the Summit’s generous sponsors. Keynote speaker Dr. Natalie Nixon, PhD, delivered a compelling address on “The IMAGINATION ERA: Why Your People Are The Real AI Advantage,” focusing on the irreplaceable value of human creativity and insight in the age of artificial intelligence.

Attendees then participated in a range of insightful sessions, including:

Breakout Session: “Empowering Women to Successfully Navigate Financial Freedom,” presented by Carol Ann Fernandez, Chief Operating Officer, Glen Eagle Advisors.

Breakout Session: "The Baggage We Carry: An Exploration of the Invisible Challenges We Face," presented by Jestina Drysdale, Assistant Director of Student Conduct at Stockton University.

presented by Jestina Drysdale, Assistant Director of Student Conduct at Stockton University. Workshop: “Lions, Tigers, and Bears! Oh My!,” presented by Judy Sailer, Director of Learning & Development at PrimePoint.

The day also featured engaging activities designed to foster connection and reflection, including the networking activity Human Bingo and a Graffiti Wall where attendees could share their biggest takeaways.

The positive feedback highlights the Summit’s lasting impact:

“Always a wonderful event!! Thank you for your time and efforts! This was a lovely way to hit the reset button at a very stressful time during the semester.”

“I enjoyed the entire Summit and learned a lot of skills to utilize in my personal and professional life.”

A heartfelt thank you to our incredible sponsors for making the 15th Anniversary Summit possible:

TCNJ Alumni Association

Salvation and Social Justice

NJSBDC

Capital Health

Mercadien

EY

NJEDA

Save the Date for 2026…October 28, 2026!

For more information on the Summit, please visit wls.tcnj.edu.