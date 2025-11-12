Professor Alan Chernoff Receives Bright Idea Award from Stillman School of Business

Recognizing Excellence in Business Research

The College of New Jersey is proud to announce that Professor Alan Chernoff, of the School of Business, has been selected to receive the prestigious Bright Idea Award, presented by the Stillman School of Business at Seton Hall University.

His article, “The Role of Bank-FinTech Partnerships in Creating a More Inclusive Banking System,” was chosen as one of the Top 10 manuscripts from 154 submissions featured in the Publications of New Jersey’s Business Faculty, Volume XXIV (2024). This recognition highlights Professor Chernoff’s outstanding contribution to advancing financial inclusion and innovation within the banking sector.

About the Bright Idea Award

The Bright Idea Awards celebrate the most innovative and impactful scholarly research produced by business faculty across New Jersey. Each year, the Stillman School of Business compiles and reviews hundreds of published works, recognizing those that demonstrate academic excellence and meaningful real-world application.

Awards Ceremony Details

Date: Friday, November 21, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. check-in and breakfast; ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m.

Location: Jubilee Hall, Room 456 (4th Floor), Seton Hall University, South Orange, NJ

Virtual Option: Available for those unable to attend in person

The ceremony will honor all Bright Idea recipients statewide and include remarks from university leaders, including Dean Joyce A. Strawser, Ph.D., of the Stillman School of Business. Honorees will briefly present a summary of their research and share a “point of pride” from their work.

Continuing Celebration and Collaboration

Following the awards ceremony, attendees are invited to remain for the New Jersey Collegiate Business Administration Association (NJCBAA) Fourth Quarter Meeting, chaired by Melodi Guilbault, Associate Dean of the Martin Tuchman School of Management at NJIT.

Congratulations to Professor Chernoff

The College of New Jersey extends its heartfelt congratulations to Professor Alan Chernoff for this well-deserved recognition. His work exemplifies TCNJ’s commitment to fostering thought leadership and advancing the business profession through research, innovation, and collaboration.