Fall 2025 Faculty Research Forum Highlights Innovative Scholarship at TCNJ School of Business

The School of Business hosted its Fall 2025 Faculty Research Forum on Wednesday, December 3, bringing together faculty, staff, and students for an engaging hour of scholarship and discussion. Organized and introduced by Jumi and Fuhe.

This semester’s forum spotlighted groundbreaking research from two faculty members whose work examines critical issues in decision-making, corporate behavior, and organizational systems.

Featured Presentations

Kevin Michels

“Human Decision-Making and Large Language Models (LLMs): Exploring the Limits.”

Michels presented new insights into how humans interact with AI tools. Particularly large language models and explored where human judgment excels or struggles in comparison to automated systems. His research raises important questions about the future of decision-making in business, law, and policy.

Yutong Xie

“When Doing Good Replaces Going Green: Corporate Donations as Substitutes for Environmental Compliance in an Authoritarian Regime.”

Xie discussed his findings on corporate behavior in restrictive political environments, revealing howphilanthropic giving can sometimes be leveraged as a strategic substitute for environmental responsibility. His work adds nuance to conversations on corporate social responsibility and regulatory navigation.

Engagement and Impact

The Faculty Research Forum offers the TCNJ community a valuable space to highlight faculty scholarship, foster dialogue, and celebrate research excellence within the School of Business.