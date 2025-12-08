The College of New Jersey Logo

Student Investment Fund Introduces First Digital Asset Position

The Herbert B. Mayo Student Investment Fund has introduced its first digital-asset position following a student-driven recommendation to invest in the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT). The Fund approved the purchase of 300 shares after a detailed pitch presented by student analysts Kristen Afacan, Dominic Manzo, and Stephen Harvey.

In their presentation, the students evaluated the growth of institutional participation in Bitcoin ETFs, recent regulatory developments, and the potential role of digital assets in portfolio diversification. Their analysis also included macroeconomic considerations, risk assessment, and position-sizing models to determine an appropriate allocation for the Fund.

This investment marks an important milestone as the Student Investment Fund continues to expand students’ exposure to evolving sectors of the financial markets. All decisions made through the Fund support experiential learning and are intended for educational purposes.

To view the full pitch deck, visit the link below:

Blackrock IShares Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ: IBIT) Buy Proposal

School of Business

Business Building, Room 114
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.3064
business@tcnj.edu

