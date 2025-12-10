Faculty Spotlight: Dr. Mark Tarallo Examines How Remote Workers Can Take More Effective Breaks

School of Business faculty member Dr. Mark Tarallo is exploring how longtime remote workers successfully structure their days and how their strategies can help newer remote employees avoid burnout. Drawing from more than a decade of his own remote work experience, Dr. Tarallo’s research highlights the challenges of setting boundaries, recognizing break cues, and maintaining balance outside a traditional office.

His study was conducted in two cycles and included interviews with experienced remote workers and a podcast series featuring their lived experiences. These insights were then shared with newer remote workers to measure how proven break-taking strategies could influence their habits.

Dr. Tarallo found that autonomy, organizational support, and an individual’s work environment play major roles in whether remote workers take meaningful breaks. He also emphasizes that not all breaks are created equal and encourages employees to tailor their break activities to what best supports their well-being.

In his courses at TCNJ, Dr. Tarallo brings these findings into the classroom as students prepare for future careers in a workplace where managing autonomy, trust, and balance will remain essential whether remote or in person.

To read the full article, visit: https://cps.northeastern.edu/story/mark-tarallo-exploring-proven-strategies-that-enable-remote-workers-to-take-active-breaks-during-their-workday/