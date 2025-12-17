Dr. Sunita Ahlawat Featured as Budgeting Expert in WalletHub

Dr. Sunita Ahlawat, Interim Dean of the School of Business at The College of New Jersey, was recently featured in a WalletHub article offering expert insight on building effective and sustainable budgets.

In the piece, Dr. Ahlawat emphasized the importance of organizing budgets around clear, realistic categories, including fixed needs, food, debt payments, savings, and discretionary spending. She also highlighted commonly overlooked expenses such as irregular costs, subscriptions, personal spending, and sinking funds, noting that failing to account for these items can undermine even the best financial plans.

Dr. Ahlawat shared practical guidance on avoiding overly complicated budgets, stressing that clarity and consistency matter more than perfection. She also offered tips for better expense management, including reviewing past spending, automating savings and payments, and checking in on budgets regularly.

Her insights reinforce a key takeaway from the article: budgeting is not about restriction, but about creating financial stability, flexibility, and peace of mind.

