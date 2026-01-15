TCNJ Faculty Expert Featured on WalletHub

Dr. Yutong Xie, Associate Professor of Finance, was recently featured as an expert source in a WalletHub article discussing how consumers can find the cheapest auto liability insurance and the risks involved in choosing minimum coverage.

In the article, Dr. Xie emphasizes the importance of comparing the same coverage across multiple insurers, including regional carriers, to ensure quotes are truly comparable. He also highlights how asking about available discounts and providing accurate personal driving details can help consumers avoid unexpected repricing later.

Dr. Xie cautions that opting for the cheapest liability insurance can leave drivers underinsured, potentially exposing them to significant personal financial risk if they are involved in a serious at-fault accident. He notes that while state minimum coverage meets legal requirements, it is often insufficient to fully protect drivers given rising medical and vehicle repair costs.

For those who can only afford minimum coverage, Dr. Xie recommends confirming policy accuracy and compliance, prioritizing the most protective upgrades possible, exploring umbrella policies when feasible, building an emergency fund, and practicing safe driving habits.

This feature highlights Dr. Xie’s expertise in personal finance and insurance markets and underscores TCNJ faculty’s continued contribution to national conversations on financial decision-making.

Read the full WalletHub article featuring Dr. Xie’s insights.