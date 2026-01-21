TCNJ Faculty Dr. Susan Hume Shares Tips for Comparing Car Insurance Rates

Dr. Susan Hume, Associate Professor of Finance in the School of Business, shared expert guidance via a helpful WalletHub article on how drivers can make smarter, more informed choices.

Dr. Hume recommends starting with a clear understanding of your budget and comparing at least three insurance quotes using the same coverage types to ensure accurate comparisons. She also notes that factors such as credit score, driving behavior, and optional driving monitor programs can impact premium costs. Understanding essential coverage options like liability, collision, comprehensive, and personal injury protection, along with available add-ons and discounts, can help drivers customize a policy that fits their needs.

She also emphasizes the importance of becoming familiar with common insurance terms so consumers can confidently evaluate policies and avoid surprises.

