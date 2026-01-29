Cursive Handwriting Is Coming Back to New Jersey Classrooms

We’re excited to share that Brinda Patel, a senior marketing major, has a debut piece published with the New Jersey State House News Service. This article talks about the return of cursive handwriting instruction in New Jersey public schools. The full article, “Set aside the laptop: Cursive handwriting returns for NJ elementary school students under new state law,” covers the historic shift in state education policy.

The article explains that a new state law signed by Governor Phil Murphy will require all New Jersey school districts to reintroduce cursive writing instruction for grades three through five starting in the 2026–2027 school year, part of a broad effort to blend traditional skills with modern learning standards.

A highlight from Brinda’s coverage includes insights from Quiana Starr, Program Assistant in the School of Business and a Mercer County parent. Ms. Starr shared why cursive matters to her family, helping bridge generational communication and give students practical skills they’ll use throughout life.

Check out Brinda’s full article on 70 and 73.com to learn more about what this change means for NJ students and schools!