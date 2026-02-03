Message from the Dean

As we embark on Black History Month, I invite the School of Business community to celebrate the legacy of Black innovators and entrepreneurs. From pioneers who broke barriers in corporate boardrooms to modern leaders reshaping global markets, Black contributions have been fundamental to the American economic story.

We’re launching our ‘Tell Us Your Story’ Student Showcase, and inviting students to share their paths and professional goals. By featuring these stories alongside our digital highlights of Black contributions, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting ethical, inclusive, and socially responsible leadership.

I encourage you to follow along, engage with our students’ stories, and recognize the impact of Black excellence within our own community.

– Sunita Ahlawat, Interim Dean