MBPC Semi-Finalists Announced

Seven teams have been selected to advance to the next round in the Mayo Business Plan Competition. On February 25, 2026, the semi-finalists will deliver their presentations, in a closed session, to a panel of judges. Three teams will be chosen to advance to the finals. The finals will be held on March 25, 2026, beginning at 5:00 pm in Mayo Concert Hall. The finals are open to the TCNJ community and the public. The top prize of $30,000 will be awarded to the top team, with prizes of $20,000 and $10,000 being awarded to the second and third-place teams.

DIRECKT

Yarden Merin, Senior, Finance

Jeffrey Ernest, Senior, Computer Science



Direckt is a real-time accessibility intelligence platform that helps students with mobility-related disabilities navigate campus safely and independently while giving universities an operational system to document, manage, and reduce accessibility risk. Direckt addresses this gap by creating a single platform where accessibility-critical infrastructure outages can be reported and viewed in real time. Students and campus community members view current status through a mobile app or web experience designed for quick decision-making.

J&J INNOVATIONS

Jared Morris, Senior, Interactive Multimedia

Jennèa Jeter, Senior, Interactive Multimedia





J & J Innovations was founded by Jared Morris and Jennéa Jeter to solve the “unstable stack” problem inherent in traditional poker chips. Leveraging a background in magnetic engineering, we developed a proprietary workflow to embed high-strength N52 neodymium magnets into custom 3D-printed geometries.

KAHANI CAFE

Shayaan Makki, Senior, Biology

Anu Gaines, Senior, Psychology



Kahani Café is a culturally inspired, community-centered coffee shop founded by friends with South Asian and Middle Eastern roots who share a deep appreciation for the role that cafés play in storytelling, hospitality, and human connection. The café was born from lived experiences in which coffee and chai were not simply beverages, but social rituals. Anchors for conversation, reflection, debate, and belonging. In these cultural traditions, stories are not confined to written or spoken language; they are conveyed through flavors, aromas, shared space, and the warmth of intentional hospitality. Kahani, meaning “story,” encapsulates this philosophy and serves as the guiding framework for the café’s identity, operations, and long-term vision.

MEDRIDE

Laila Labib, Junior, Finance

Ryan Gensch, Junior, Marketing

Abbey Nicholson, Junior, Management



MedRide is a medical focused rideshare platform that is designed to provide safe, affordable, and reliable non-emergency medical transportation for patients who are not able to use traditional rideshare services but do not require ambulance care. MedRide as a company, addresses a critical gap in the healthcare system where patients miss or delay care due to any transportation barriers, safety concerns, or hospital discharge restrictions. MedRide’s mission is to reduce transportation related barriers to healthcare by offering a medical alternative that prioritizes a patient’s safety, compliance, and dignity.

NARI

Ansh Kulkarni, Senior, Biology

Julian Soni, Junior, Public Health



Nari started in 2025 as a tool for mental health care professionals that allows them to monitor their patients’ conditions outside of the clinic and propose interventions. Today, clinicians largely lack access to continuous data and timely intervention opportunities for their patients with ADHD, depression, and anxiety. The only time clinicians make a change or learn of a problem is when patients come in for a visit, which can be weeks or even months apart. Nari

targets organizations in NY, NJ, and PA that manage mental health clinicians as our primary buyers.

NOMALY

Anshul Neburi, Junior, Interdisciplinary Business

Micheal Carnviale, Junior, Finance

Riley Rivera, Sophomore, Interdisciplinary Business



Nomaly is an AI-powered property management system that helps smaller landlords automate everyday workflows for various types of rental housing without enterprise level complexity. Small landlords typically rely on spreadsheets, email, and outdated software to complete operational tasks, which leads to inefficiencies, missed payments, and poor tenant experience. Other platforms are simply not built for smaller landlords, which makes them unable to adapt to their software or makes it inefficient for them to transition. To solve this problem, Nomaly deploys autonomous AI agents to create an end-to-end property management system with prices varying on how much operational responsibility we assume, ensuring that we are affordable for smaller landlords and real estate investors who do not have enterprise-level resources. Nomaly’s target market consists of landlords managing between 1-100 units in the US, which represents millions of properties and a multi-billion dollar SaaS opportunity. As a result, Nomaly looks to aid underserved landlords in their daily operations, ultimately modernizing property management in the US.

V.I.P.E.R.

Isha Patel, Junior, Biology

Maahi Chaudhary, Freshman, Biology

Sahasra Pabba, Freshman, Biology



V.I.P.E.R., Vital Immediate Patient Emergency Relay, targets EMS agencies and hospital emergency departments, beginning in New Jersey, with a tiered per-agency subscription model ranging from $5,000-$55,000 annually. With over 20,000 EMTs and more than 1 million EMS calls annually in New Jersey alone, the platform addresses a significant and underserved segment of the billion EMS technology market. Following pilot deployments with EMS agencies and hospitals, V.I.P.E.R. is positioned to scale regionally, delivering measurable reductions in documentation time, improved emergency department preparedness, and sustainable recurring revenue.