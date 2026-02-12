Tell Us your Story Black History Month Student Showcase

To celebrate the 100th year of Black History Month, the School of Business proudly launched the “Tell Your Story” Student Showcase, a platform created to amplify student voices and honor the journeys that shape our community. This special initiative invites students to reflect, share, and inspire through their lived experiences as business students.

Through a short written reflection or a brief video submission, students can respond to questions such as: What are your dreams? What motivates you? Who inspires you? What does Black History Month mean to you? The showcase highlights the diverse perspectives, aspirations, and stories that make our community stronger.

Below is a featured submission from Robert Scott, a sophomore Supply Chain Management student.

“You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you”

As a generation, we are undoubtedly living through uncertain times. From political tension, to job-market instability, to the advent of artificial intelligence, the nature of the world we live in can easily cultivate feelings of hopelessness, confusion, and existential dread. In times like these, when the future feels uncertain, it becomes even more important to remind ourselves of the one thing we can be certain of: Our history.

To me, Black History Month serves as a grounding moment not only to celebrate my culture, but also to reflect on the extensive history that has led to the privileges I enjoy today. For instance, attending an institution such as TCNJ with ample opportunities and resources available to me is an experience that many of my ancestors could only have dreamt of. Remembering their sacrifice allows me to take pride in my own accomplishments as a black man today.

Today, our generation has the chance to turn the page and write our own story. Despite trying economic times, our histories, cultures, and core values will continue to unite and motivate us. America’s economy is only as strong as the people, of all backgrounds, that continue to work each day to uphold its success.

To my peers, I would encourage you to take an introspective look at what it is that you uniquely bring to the table. Each of us carry different lived experiences that inform who we are personally and professionally. Regardless of your background, someone made a sacrifice for you to be in the position you are today. Acknowledging that sacrifice and the contributions of others that brought you to where you are today is the key to writing the rest of your story. You matter. Your story matters. Your history matters.”

As we celebrate the 100th year of Black History Month, the “Tell Your Story” Student Showcase reminds us that history is not only something we reflect on, but something we actively shape. Robert’s reflection is a powerful example of how our students honor the past while boldly stepping into the future.

We are proud to uplift the voices, experiences, and aspirations that define our School of Business community. Every story shared strengthens our collective narrative and reinforces the impact our students will make as future leaders.

“You matter. Your story matters. And together, we continue writing history.”

Students are still encouraged to submit their reflections or video responses and be featured in the “Tell Your Story” Student Showcase. Share your voice, honor your journey, and help us continue celebrating the stories that shape our community.