TCNJ Business Students, Odane Daily and Valerie Barnieh, awarded NABA scholarships.

The School of Business is proud to recognize two outstanding students, Odane Daily and Valerie Barnieh, who have been named scholarship honorees by NABA Northern New Jersey.

Odane, our current NABA president, and Valerie, who serves as secretary of NABA, are being honored for their leadership, service, and academic excellence. This award reflects not only their individual achievements but also the strength and dedication of our student leaders within the School of Business.

The honorees will be celebrated at the NABA 50th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, February 27, at 6:00 PM at Hudson House in Jersey City. This milestone event marks 50 years of impact and advancement, bringing together members, partners, and supporters for an evening of recognition, connection, and celebration.

Congratulations Odane and Valerie!