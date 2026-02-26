2026 Mayo Business Plan Competition Finalists Announced

The final three teams competing in the 2026 Mayo Business Plan Competition have been selected. A top prize of $30,000 will be awarded to the winning team with prizes of $20,000 and $10,000 for second and third-place teams.

Open to the public, the live finals will be held on March 25, 2026, at 5:00 pm, in Mayo Concert Hall. If you are unable to make it to campus, you may view it on Zoom.

The Finalists

Direckt Yarden Merin, Senior, Finance Major

Jeffrey Ernest, Senior, Computer Science Major Direckt is a real-time accessibility intelligence platform that helps students with mobility-related disabilities navigate campus safely and independently while giving universities an operational system to document, manage, and reduce accessibility risk. Direckt addresses this gap by creating a single platform where accessibility-critical infrastructure outages can be reported and viewed in real time. Students and campus community members view current status through a mobile app or web experience designed for quick decision-making.

Nari Julian Soni, Junior, Public Health Major

Ansh Kulkarni, Senior, Biology Major Nari started in 2025 as a tool for mental health care professionals that allows them to monitor their patients’ conditions outside of the clinic and propose interventions. Today, clinicians largely lack access to continuous data and timely intervention opportunities for their patients with ADHD, depression, and anxiety. The only time clinicians make a change or learn of a problem is when patients come in for a visit, which can be weeks or even months apart. Nari

targets organizations in NY, NJ, and PA that manage mental health clinicians as our primary buyers.