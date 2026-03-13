Student Spotlight: Selena Clayton

We recently spoke with senior marketing major Selena Clayton about her internship with Workbrand Global, where she gained valuable, hands-on experience in the marketing field. She connected with the company through Professor Sean O’Grady after attending his course, “Optimizing You.” Although she was not officially enrolled in the class, her interest in public speaking motivated her to attend and build a relationship that ultimately helped her secure the internship.

As an Associate Brand Strategist at Workbrand Global, Clayton supports various projects by managing schedules, coordinating meetings, and organizing communications to ensure that projects run smoothly. She also helps to manage Workbrand’s social channels, including LinkedIn, and contributes as a brand strategy consultant. One of the highlights of her internship occurred last summer when she worked with Five Below, one of the company’s clients.

During a three-day shoot in Philadelphia, Clayton served as the social media manager and helped create proof of concept videos inspired by popular TikTok trends. She also assisted in producing photo and video content that is now featured on Five Below’s careers website as part of the company’s employer brand campaign.

Reflecting on her experience, Clayton encourages students to take advantage of the connections available to them on campus. “I would definitely recommend reaching out to professors. They are a great resource. You never know what business they might be involved in and what opportunities could arise for you,” she said. Through this internship, Clayton discovered the field of employer branding, an area of marketing she had not previously known about but now hopes to pursue after graduation.