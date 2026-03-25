TCNJ Business School Ranked 67th in the Nation

The College of New Jersey School of Business has ranked 67th in the nation, as ranked by Poets&Quants Best Undergraduate Business Schools of 2026. The system used by Poets&Quants is considered the most comprehensive assessment of undergraduate business programs, ranking the top 100 schools each year. TCNJ’s School of Business has consistently ranked in the top 100 for over 10 years!

Poets&Quants methodology ranks the top undergraduate business schools based on three equally weighted categories – Admission Standards, Academic Experience, and Career Outcomes. Each category accounts for one-third of the final ranking score. Our program saw a remarkable 15-point surge in the Academic Experience rankings this year, securing the No. 54 spot! This recognition reflects a learning environment that is both rigorous and transformative in advancing students’ intellectual growth.

The alumni from the Class of 2023 (those who graduated between July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023) were surveyed on everything from cost to career impact, and faculty responsiveness to extracurricular opportunities.

“This recognition reflects the strength of our students, the dedication of our faculty, and our commitment to delivering a rigorous, high-impact business education”, says Interim Dean Dr. Sunita Ahlawat. “The ranking affirms that we are preparing graduates who are not only career-ready but also equipped to lead and make a meaningful impact in their professions.”