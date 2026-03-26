Nari takes home the $30,000 in the 2026 Mayo Business Plan Competition

Congratulations to Julian Soni (Junior, Public Health Major) and Ansh Kulkarni (Senior, Biology Major) on winning the first-place prize of $30,000 at this year’s Mayo Business Plan Competition!

The three final teams presented their business plans to the judges and a full-house at Mayo Concert Hall on March 25, 2026.

Nari started in 2025 as a tool for mental health care professionals that allows them to monitor their patients’ conditions outside of the clinic and propose interventions. Today, clinicians largely lack access to continuous data and timely intervention opportunities for their patients with ADHD, depression, and anxiety. The only time clinicians make a change or learn of a problem is when patients come in for a visit, which can be weeks or even months apart. Nari targets organizations in NY, NJ, and PA that manage mental health clinicians as our primary buyers.

In second place, and receiving the $20,000 prize was Nomaly:

Riley Rivera, Sophomore, Interdisciplinary Business Major

Michael Carnivale, Junior, Finance Major

Anshul Neburi, Junior, Interdisciplinary Business Major

In third place, and receiving a $10,000 prize was Direckt:

Yarden Merin, Senior, Finance Major

Jeffrey Ernest, Senior, Computer Science Major

Congratulations to all the teams for all the hard work!