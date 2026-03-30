Dr. Yutong Xie Featured on WalletHub

Dr. Yutong Xie, Associate Professor of Finance, was recently featured as an expert source in a WalletHub article. Dr. Xie talks about how budgeting is an important step toward building healthy financial habits. Creating a budget helps people better understand where their money is going, control unnecessary spending, and work toward long-term goals like saving, paying down debt, or preparing for emergencies.

While some people view budgeting as restrictive, it works best when it is simple, flexible, and based on real spending habits. Regularly reviewing and adjusting a budget can help make it a sustainable tool for reducing financial stress and staying on track financially.

Read the full article on WalletHub.