Management Alumni Return for Inspiring Panel and Networking Event

On March 25, the Management Department welcomed 18 accomplished alumni back to campus for the 3rd annual Management Alumni Panel and Networking Event. This engaging evening brought together a vibrant mix of more than 35 students, 9 management faculty members, and 18 members of our generous alumni community. Through open conversation and shared stories, alumni offered valuable perspectives on their career journeys, giving students a meaningful glimpse into life beyond graduation.

The evening featured dynamic roundtable discussions focused on transitioning from college to the workplace, developing key skills for long-term career success, and exploring how artificial intelligence is reshaping jobs and organizational life. The event concluded with a lively Q&A and an extended networking session, sparking connections that will continue to support students as they launch their careers.

The Management Department extends their heartfelt thanks to all alumni who took the time to reconnect, share their experiences, and inspire the next generation of managers and leaders. Their generosity and ongoing engagement enrich our program and exemplify the spirit of the TCNJ Management community. We look forward to welcoming more alumni back at future alumni events!

Participating alumni included Mehran Ahmed ’25, Nicole Cena ’21, James Clemente ’23, Nicholas Cofone ’22, Sai Doddi ’21, Nicholas Esposito ’22, Valerie Farfan ’21, Shannon Gill ’21, Lauren Goodger ’24, Joanna Giustino ’25, Hailey Goncalves ’25, Zach LiVecchi ’22, Madison Lubin ’24, Amanda Maroun ’22, Emma Moley ’25, Jules Morris ’25, Nihar Shah ’25, and Aneta Sieminski ’23.